Josh Key’s first league goal helps Exeter maintain unbeaten run at Mansfield
Exeter maintained their fine record at Mansfield with a deserved 2-1 win.
Josh Key’s first EFL goal made it 11 unbeaten trips to Mansfield over 22 years after City battled back from going behind to a well-worked corner after 20 minutes.
It was pulled back deep to Ollie Clarke who sent Harry Charsley to the byline for a cross that was turned in by Rollin Menayese from six yards.
City then went up a gear and were level from a 40th-minute corner.
Goalkeeper Marek Stech failed to reach the ball and Rory McArdle was able to nod home off Farrend Rawson from close range.
After the restart, Charsley forced a save from Lewis Ward.
Stech then superbly blocked Randell Williams’ powerful finish in the 68th minute after Joel Randall had broken down the left.
But in the 76th minute. Stags failed to clear City’s 12th corner and Key popped up to head just under the crossbar from close range and secure the Grecians’ first win of the campaign.
Clarke was inches wide a minute from time as Stags remain winless.