Josh Harrop signs new Preston contract
19:00pm, Thu 27 Aug 2020
Preston midfielder Josh Harrop has signed a new three-year contract which runs until the summer of 2023.
Former Manchester United player Harrop has scored 12 times in 86 appearances for North End since moving to Deepdale in 2017.
“I’m delighted to sign a new deal here, I can’t wait to kick on now and show what I can do and do my best for the club,” he told the Sky Bet Championship club’s website.
“I feel like I understand the league a lot more now, I have been involved in it for a couple of years now and I just want to show the fans the best version of me, I want to excite them and score some goals this season.”
The 24-year-old played 36 times last season after returning from a cruciate ligament injury suffered during the 2018-19 campaign.