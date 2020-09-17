Josh Dixon and Brennan Dickenson out of Southend clash
Carlisle will again be without Josh Dixon and Brennan Dickenson for Saturday’s League Two encounter with Southend.
Dixon is close to a return to training after his recovery from a knee injury was interrupted by a minor thigh strain but will not be ready to play.
Midfielder Dickenson has been sidelined for some time with a hamstring issue and is not expected to return until the end of the year.
Defender Aaron Hayden should be fit to partake having left the pitch injured during last weekend’s 3-0 loss to Carlisle, with Dean Furman also in contention for Chris Beech’s side.
Tom Clifford could return for Southend after a spell sidelined due to a groin problem.
The defender sustained the injury during a pre-season friendly against Charlton and has been absent since, but has now returned to training and could feature.
Fellow defender Harry Lennon is unlikely to partake, however, having injured his calf in pre-season.
Manager Mark Molesley has indicated his return will be taken slowly due to previous long-term injury issues.