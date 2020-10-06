Josh Dasilva signs contract extension with Brentford

Brentford’s Josh Dasilva, who has signed a contract extension with the club
Brentford’s Josh Dasilva, who has signed a contract extension with the club - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:00am, Tue 06 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Brentford’s Josh Dasilva has signed a contract extension with the Championship club, keeping him with Thomas Frank’s side until 2024.

The midfielder has agreed a new long-term deal after first joining the Bees in 2018.

Since then he has made 75 appearances and scored 13 goals, as well as representing England’s Under-21 side.

“This is fantastic news for Brentford FC and a top example of how we work,” Frank told the club website.

“We signed a top talent and our staff have worked together with Josh over the past few years and he is now a very influential player in the Sky Bet Championship. He has grown over the past two years and has been a very big part of the team for the past year.

“We all know Josh’s skill set on the ball, but he has developed off the ball. His running and his pressing are getting better and better and he is taking responsibility defensively.

“He is magnificent on the ball; he can dictate a game and he scores goals. I expect there is even more to come from him.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Brentford

PA