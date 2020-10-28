Jose travels in style and Lions unveil new jersey – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 28.

Football

Jose Mourinho travelled in style.

Cristiano Ronaldo was feeling fit.

And to prove it…

Marcus Rashford continued the fight to end child poverty.

Cesc Fabregas reflected on his Arsenal debut – on this day 17 years ago.

Diogo Jota loved scoring a landmark goal for Liverpool.

Andrew Robertson became an ambassador for charity Street Soccer Scotland.

Jamie Carragher goals scored for Liverpool – 4. Goals scored against them – 8.

Son was all smiles.

Thierry Henry as you have never seen him before.

Walthamstow could not get their game on at Clapton for love nor money last night.

The Lionesses and Manchester City wished Lucy Bronze a happy 29th birthday.

Chelsea’s summer signing got his first start in Russia.

In the box?

Rugby Union

The Lions unveiled their new jersey.

Cricket

Hope for the Barmy Army.

Jack Brooks went under the knife.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott appreciated the love.

Stuart Broad got into the Halloween spirit.

Boxing

Consider yourself warned, Oleksandr Usyk.

Fright Night got closer.

UFC

Like father, like son.

Tennis

You’re not wrong!

Voice of an angel.

Rugby League

Rob Burrow was feeling proud of his wife.

Farewell to a rugby league great.

Formula One

Pierre Gasly signed a new deal at AlphaTauri having celebrated his maiden Grand Prix victory with the team this season.

Lando Norris looked ahead to this week’s race at Imola.

Cycling

Chris Froome was feeling motivated.

Baseball

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series.

Allyson Felix and Tiger Woods were among those celebrating.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James called for a double, Covid-safe celebration in the city.