Jose Mourinho hits out at Tottenham players – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 30.

Football

Jose Mourinho hit out at his Tottenham players while waiting for the bus to depart.

Marcus Rashford went back to his childhood by visiting Norbrook Youth Club in Wythenshawe.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in a positive frame of mind.

Burnley celebrated Sean Dyche’s eight-year anniversary in charge of the club.

Diego Maradona turned 60.

And received best wishes from Jamie Carragher.

Gary Neville looked cool courtesy of glasses from David Beckham.

Cedric celebrated Arsenal’s win.

Manchester United’s on-loan full-back Diogo Dalot got a goal and an assist in the Europa League with AC Milan.

Cricket

Jofra Archer bowled rockets in the IPL.

The West Indies touring squad almost completed their mission.

Boxing

Dereck Chisora is ready to go “all out” against Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.

Chisora weighed in for Fright Night in his own unique way!

His manager and former rival David Haye talked up Chisora’s chances of causing the “upset of the year”.

Inspirational words from Tyson Fury.

A blow for Michael Conlan.

Formula One

Alfa Romeo are keeping things the same with Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi behind the wheel next year.

Kimi does smile!

While Giovinazzi was thrilled.

George Russell is staying at Williams – despite some confusion!

Lewis Hamilton looked pretty in pink.

Max Verstappen wished his mum a happy birthday.

UFC

Conor McGregor continued to work hard in training.

Darts

The perfect leg.

Basketball

The kid from Akron.

