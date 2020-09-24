Jose Mourinho fulfils pledge and Dean Jones tributes- Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 24.

Football

Jose Mourinho was true to his word.

A ‘Welsh soccer team’ was making headlines across the pond.

The club themselves seemed unsurprisingly cheerful.

While Wales international Jessica Fishlock was hoping for the arrival of some more Hollywood stardust in north Wales.

But Robbie Savage was worried about his status in his home town.

Bologna signed the Loch Ness Monster?

Catch him if you can!

Expect goals at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Erling Haaland channelled his inner David Luiz.

Gary Lineker sympathised with… coronavirus?

But Zlatan had no intention of being beaten by Covid-19.

Manchester United wished their assistant manager a happy 58th birthday.

Barcelona said farewell to one of their greatest goalscorers.

Jermain Defoe was supporting a great cause.

Villa unveiled their new third kit.

Tennis

Andy Murray took Nick Kyrgios’ challenge to another level.

Things are going well then…

Cricket

The cricket world paid tribute to Dean Jones after the Australian’s death.

Wise words from Jofra.

Jonny Bairstow split with his sponsor.

Boxing

Tyson Fury delved into the archives.

Plenty more to come.

Rugby League

Two big names.

Darts

Raymond thanked the Barney Army for their messages after announcing his comeback plans.

Glen Durrant was at the seaside.

Golf

Padraig Harrington was doing a spot of gardening.