Jose Mourinho could make wholesale changes for Tottenham’s clash with Chelsea
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has hinted he will make wholesale changes for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at home to Chelsea.
The clash with his former club is the first of three games in five days for Spurs and Mourinho has suggested the competition is not a priority.
Son Heung-min (hamstring) and Gareth Bale (knee) are absent and it remains to be seen if Dele Alli is drafted in after missing out on the matchday squad in Sunday’s draw with Newcastle, while Sergio Reguilon could make his debut after moving from Real Madrid.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is in contention to make his debut after signing from Rennes.
Full-back Ben Chilwell is also set to be in the squad as the 23-year-old manages his return from a heel problem.
Christian Pulisic (hamstring) and Hakim Ziyech (knee) continue their rehabilitation.
Provisional Tottenham squad: Lloris, Hart, Carter-Vickers, Doherty, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Winks, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Fernandes, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Alli, Lamela, Bergwijn, Moura, Kane.
Provisional Chelsea squad: Mendy, Silva, Chilwell, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Barkley, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi, Caballero, Tomori, Zouma, James, Jorginho, Werner, Giroud, Abraham.