Jose glued to the TV and Laporte changes his name – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 2.

Football

Jose Mourinho was glued to the TV to see who Spurs drew in the Europa League.

TODO: define component type factbox

Aymeric Laporte changed his name to Eric after a comical Twitter exchange.

Rhian Brewster paid an artistic farewell to Liverpool.

Enjoy 55 seconds of Zlatan, who recently contracted coronavirus, on a treadmill.

Luis Enrique announced his Spain squad in unique fashion.

The big names unveiled Derby’s new third kit.

TODO: define component type factbox

Ashley Young was not happy with his FIFA rating.

Any ideas?

Marcus Rashford encouraged everyone to be happy and smile.

And he wished Tammy Abraham a happy birthday.

Rafael Van Der Vaart delved into the archives.

Anyone know who’s second?

Romelu Lukaku was feeling grateful.

Another Czech joins West Ham.

Cricket

Who knows when we will see the Barmy Army again?

Mark Wood looked back fondly on his bubble experience.

TODO: define component type factbox

Steve Smith swapped a bat for a racket to pass the time in the IPL bubble.

TODO: define component type factbox

Alex Hales wants fans back ASAP.

Joe Denly was not happy with this decision.

Kevin Pietersen paid tribute to wildlife rangers and trackers after spending some time alongside them.

Sachin Tendulkar remembers Mahatma Ghandi on what would have been his 151st birthday.

The next generation of the Warner family are ready for action.

TODO: define component type factbox

Boxing

Tyson Fury dropped his new shirt collection.

UFC

Conor McGregor posted an old photo.

TODO: define component type factbox