Jordan Williams jumps at chance to join Neil Critchley at Blackpool
Jordan Williams has linked up with Neil Critchley again after signing a one-year deal at Blackpool.
The 24-year-old midfielder came through Liverpool’s academy, where he worked under Critchley, and spent the last two seasons at Rochdale.
Williams told Blackpool’s official website: “I’m delighted to have finally signed and can’t wait to get going now.
“I spoke to the Gaffer and Mike Garrity about the possibility of joining and I jumped at the chance.
“To work under Neil and Mike again will be great. They are two great coaches and can really bring the best out of players. I’m confident, that with the squad they are building here, we will have a successful season at the club.”
Critchley added: “We’ve worked very hard on identifying and recruiting the players we need here at the club, and Jordan is the type of player and character we feel will add a lot to the team.
“Having worked with him at Liverpool for a number of years, myself and Mike know the qualities that he will bring to the club both on and off the pitch. We’re looking forward to working with him.”