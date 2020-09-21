Jordan Stevens excited about working with Richie Wellens after Swindon loan move
Jordan Stevens says he is looking forward to working with Swindon boss Richie Wellens after signing a one-year loan deal from Leeds.
The midfielder started his career at Forest Green before moving to Leeds in February 2018.
Stevens, 20, has made six appearances under Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa, including a 12-minute FA Cup cameo in their 1-0 loss to Arsenal in January.
Stevens told Swindon’s official website: “I’m more than happy that the deal is finally done. I’m looking forward to getting to meet the lads and see where League One gets us.
“Swindon are a club that have just been promoted, the club is close to family, which is great.
“I’m looking forward to working under Richie Wellens, he’s an ex-player and that’s the sort of manager I want to work for.
“With this league, any team can beat any team, so hopefully we can do our best and see where that takes us.”