Jordan Smith signs new Forest deal
19:35pm, Wed 02 Sep 2020
Jordan Smith has signed a new two-year contract at Nottingham Forest, the club have announced.
The 25-year-old made his 50th appearance for the Reds last season after joining the club at the age of seven.
Smith, who has spent time on loan at Ilkeston, Nuneaton, Barnsley and Mansfield, told Forest’s official website: “I’m delighted, it’s a club I have been at since I was seven years old, so to walk away from this place would be very difficult.
“It is a very exciting time at the club. The manager, the ownership group and everyone around the place has made it evidently clear that they wanted me to stay.”