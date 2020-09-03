Jordan Rossiter unlikely to be fit as Fleetwood host Wigan
Fleetwood’s Carabao Cup clash with Wigan could come too soon for midfield signing Jordan Rossiter.
The 21-year-old has joined Fleetwood on a permanent basis after leaving Rangers, and has returned to Highbury having made 19 appearances for the club on loan last term.
Rossiter is in the final stages of a return after a serious knee injury in November, but may not be ready in time for the weekend’s first-round cup clash.
Ged Garner is back at Fleetwood on a short-term deal only weeks after leaving the club, and could feature on Saturday.
Embattled Wigan are likely to field a number of triallists and free agents for the Fleetwood trip, with the club still without an owner after falling into administration.
Manager Paul Cook and first-team coach Anthony Barry have both left the club, with Leam Richardson now at the helm, assisted by Gregor Rioch.
More than half of last season’s squad have left the club, leaving the Latics scrambling to put a side together for the weekend.
Jamie Jones will be on hand however, the Wigan goalkeeper fresh from auctioning off his League One winners medal – only to receive it straight back from the fan who had made the winning bid of £6,500.