Jordan Graham double helps Gillingham past Wigan
A brace from Jordan Graham gave Gillingham a 3-2 victory at crisis club Wigan in Sky Bet League One.
Wigan, looking for their first win of the season, took the lead midway through the first half through Joe Garner’s third goal of the campaign.
It was the perfect start to John Sheridan’s first home game in charge of the Latics but they were pegged back immediately when Graham equalised within a minute of the restart thanks to some dreadful home defending.
Graham then gave the visitors the lead on the half-hour mark when he cut in from the left before smashing the ball past Jamie Jones.
The Gills, with only six substitutes at their disposal, opened up a two-goal advantage on 62 minutes when Trae Coyle curled a neat shot beyond the left hand of Jones to make it 3-1.
Wigan pulled one back straight away through Kal Naismith, after the visiting defence failed to clear Gary Roberts’ corner, but Steve Evans’ side held on quite comfortably in the end to pick up the three points.