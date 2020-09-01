Jordan Barnett wins Oldham deal following successful trial

Harry Kewell has brought in Jordan Barnett on a short-term deal
16:44pm, Tue 01 Sep 2020
Oldham have signed Jordan Barnett on a short-term deal following a successful trial.

The 20-year-old was released by his hometown club Barnsley this summer.

Barnett, who can play on the left of midfield, on the wing or at full-back, has agreed a deal until the end of January.

He scored the winning goal in Latics’ pre-season friendly against Curzon Ashton, and said: “It feels brilliant to be here and everybody has made me feel welcome.

“I’ve had a good few weeks with the lads already and I’m now looking forward to helping the team at the start of the season.”

Latics later announced the arrival of centre-back Kyle Jameson on an initial one-year deal.

The 21-year-old arrives at Boundary Park following his departure from AFC Fylde.

“This is a really good opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the Football League, so I just can’t wait for the season to start,” he said.

