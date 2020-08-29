Jonny Smith joins Swindon on season-long loan deal

Swindon Town v Walsall – Sky Bet League One – County Ground
By NewsChain Sport
16:23pm, Sat 29 Aug 2020
Swindon have added to their attacking options with the season-long loan capture of winger Jonny Smith from neighbours Bristol City.

Smith has yet to make a senior appearance for City but spent last season on loan with League Two Oldham where he scored nine goals in 28 league appearances.

The 23-year-old started his career with Wrexham before making the switch to Ashton Gate and has also enjoyed loan spells with Cheltenham, Fylde and Tranmere.

