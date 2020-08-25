Jon Toral returns to Birmingham
12:10pm, Tue 25 Aug 2020
Jon Toral has returned to Birmingham after leaving Hull.
The 25-year-old midfielder was a free agent and has signed an initial one-year deal at St Andrew’s, with an option to extend by 12 months.
Toral previously spent the 2015-16 season on loan with Blues from Arsenal under Gary Rowett.
He made 38 appearances, scoring eight goals, and won the players’ player of the season and supporters’ player of the season.
He moved to Hull from Arsenal in 2017 and played 56 times, scoring four goals, during an injury-hit spell and left after their relegation to Sky Bet League One.
Toral joins George Friend as a new signing at Birmingham as boss Aitor Karanka builds his new squad.