Jon Russell joins Accrington from Chelsea on season-long loan
9:55am, Fri 02 Oct 2020
Midfielder Jon Russell believes a move to Accrington can help kick-start his professional career after signing from Chelsea on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old has come up through the ranks at The Blues and made five appearances for the Under-21 side in last season’s EFL Trophy, scoring twice.
“It’s been in the air for quite a bit but I’m pleased that it’s done and I’m excited to get started,” Russell told Stanley’s official website.
“It’s a big step and I’ve always wanted to play men’s football, and I know it’s going to help me in my progression as a footballer and improve my career.”
Russell joins fellow Chelsea loanee Tariq Uwakwe at the Wham Stadium.