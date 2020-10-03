Jon Mellish earns Carlisle derby victory over Barrow
Jon Mellish earned Carlisle a 1-0 victory over Barrow in the first Cumbrian derby to be played in the Football League for 56 years.
Mellish’s neat headed finish midway through the first half put the hosts ahead and they held on after Aaron Hayden’s moment of madness left them playing with 10 men for the final 35 minutes.
United took the lead when Gime Toure crossed for an unmarked Mellish to nod in his first goal of the season.
But 10 minutes into the second half Hayden was dismissed after he lashed a leg out at James Jones as the pair tangled as a corner delivery came in.
Barrow struggled to make the one-man advantage count as Carlisle defended well.
Their one real chance was spurned when Scott Quigley burst clean through only to have his powerful effort saved by Paul Farman.
Carlisle held on to make it two victories from two home games while Barrow continue to wait for a first victory since their return to the league ranks following a 46-year absence.