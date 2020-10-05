Jon Mellish commits to Carlisle

Jon Mellish has signed a new Carlisle deal
Jon Mellish has signed a new Carlisle deal - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:11pm, Mon 05 Oct 2020
Carlisle midfielder Jon Mellish has signed a new two-year deal, with the option of a third.

The 22-year old moved to Brunton Park on a one-year contract in May last year and is now tied to the club until at least the summer of 2022.

Manager Chris Beech told the club website: “It’s pleasing to see Jon extend his relationship with the club. There’s still room for him to grow, and more for him to learn, he knows that, but we’re happy with his progression so far and I’m excited to see him develop in the future.”

