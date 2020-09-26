John Yems hails Crawley’s first away since August 2019 after seeing off Oldham

Delighted Crawley boss John Yems saluted a long-awaited away victory after his side came from behind to eventually seal a deserved 3-2 success at struggling Oldham.

Ashley Nadesan, George Francomb and Tom Nichols were on target for the Sussex outfit as they secured their first away victory since August 2019.

Yems said: “It’s a great victory, but I suppose looking at the way we are going at the moment in the current climate, it’s just good to be actually playing.

“These are tough times for everyone, but results like this ease the pressure a little.

“We scored three great goals, and that was at a notoriously tough place to come to.

“I was a bit disappointed with the two goals we conceded to be honest, but I can’t complain or be critical of any of the lads on the back of a result like that.

“Credit to Oldham, they kept themselves in the game throughout and battled hard, but I think we could have been even more comfortable if we’d taken a couple more chances.

“We’ve waited a while for an away win. I think the last time we won on the road Nelson was a cabin boy as they say, but seriously this was another excellent three points for us and a win which will really lift confidence.

“It’s about taking that confidence into next weekend again now, and building on this bit of momentum.”

Crawley led at the interval after falling behind to Danny Rowe’s headed goal on the half-hour mark.

Nadesan tucked home Tarryn Allarakhia’s low cross, before skipper Francomb smashed in from 25 yards.

Oldham defender Carl Piergianni headed against the crossbar seconds before the break.

Nichols nodded in to increase Crawley’s lead, before Conor McAleny’s side-footed finish gave Oldham hope.

It was not their day again, though, as the Latics slipped to a third defeat in three in the league so far.

Boss Harry Kewell looks to be feeling some pressure already as he was beaten by his former club.

“Silly mistakes are costing us,” said Kewell.

“Fair play to Crawley they took their chances well, we’re just not taking ours at the moment.

“No one said it would be easy here, but we need to stick together, keep working hard and keep fighting.

“We’ve just got to be more switched on to things that are going on around us.

“I’ve been here in this position before, I know what’s needed.

“I also know what the people out there are feeling and what the owner is feeling.

“Everybody has got to keep putting in the hard work, though, and the results will come.

“We looked a bit all over the place at times, but I also know that this team is capable of getting the results we require.

“We are creating chances and getting into good positions, but we just need to be more clinical.

“On another day we might have come away with a better result, but we have to move on and prepare properly for the next game now.”