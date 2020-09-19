John Yems hails battling Crawley display as Tom Nichols sinks Scunthorpe

Crawley head coach John Yems felt his side more than made up for their opening-day defeat at Port Vale as Tom Nichols hit the only goal to sink Scunthorpe.

Former Bristol Rovers forward Nichols settled the issue with a well-worked goal in the 15th minute to maintain Yems’ unbeaten home league record.

Crawley have not lost at the Broadfield Stadium since Yems took charge in early December last year, and he felt his men showed the right qualities.

He said: “It was hard-fought, not the prettiest, not the best and it was backs to the wall.

“At Port Vale I was disappointed at the lack of effort in the first half but today we stuck at it.”

Yems was delighted with Nichols getting off the mark on his first start and added: “I’ve known him for a long time. If you give him service he will score.

“Sam Matthews also got his chance and it is all good for the future.

“It is nice to get a clean sheet and to continue the home form. We have got to have a bit of belief and see where it takes us.”

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox felt the only thing missing so far as he was concerned was the result.

He said: “Our overall performance in the second half was excellent, it was the end result.

“I’m happy with the way we played despite the result.

“Crawley’s goal was a poor one from our point of view. You work hard in the week and I’m here to win games so it is frustrating.”

Scunthorpe are aiming to recover from a lowly 20th-placed finish last season – the club’s second-lowest since 1983 – and Cox is seeing encouraging signs.

He added: “We got into some very good areas and I was pleased with Kenan Dunnwald-Turan on his full debut.

“He needs to improve his fitness but he is a player with quality.”