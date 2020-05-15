John Terry mocks himself by recreating 'full kit w*****' moment after Champions League final by dressing up in Chelsea strip for home golf challenge
Legendary Chelsea defender John Terry left Jamie Redknapp and golfer Rory McIlroy in hysterics after he recreated his famous ‘full kit w*****’ moment from the 2012 Champions League final.
When the Blues triumphed over Bayern Munich on penalties eight years ago, Terry was not eligible to play due to being sent off in the second leg of their semi-final tie against Barcelona.
However, that did not stop the English centre-back from sprinting onto the field in full team kit after Didier Drogba's winning spot kick.
The move received a great deal of criticism from football fans as many saw it as an attempt to steal the glory away from those who played in the match.
But after nearly a decade of ridicule, Terry has shown his softer side by recreating the much-mocked moment during a golf challenge against McIlroy on the Sky show ‘Redknapp’s Home Fixture'.
The 39 year-old even put shin pads on to add to the full effect of the hilarious re-dramatisation, which has gone down in the history books as one of the funniest Champions League moments.
Related videos
McIlroy, Jamie Redknapp and dad Harry were left crying with laughter at Terry's choice of attire as the Chelsea icon's trophy cabinet was laid out in his garden ready for their golf challenge.
Terry's appearance was during the second episode of Redknapp's new show, which airs at 10pm tonight.