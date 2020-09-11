John Sheridan named new Wigan boss

Wigan have announced the appointment of John Sheridan as their new manager on a short-term contract.

The 55-year-old former Oldham and Chesterfield boss arrives having only taken charge of Irish side Waterford in July.

He succeeds Paul Cook, who stepped down last month following in-administration Wigan’s relegation from the Sky Bet Championship. Leam Richardson, Cook’s assistant, had been in caretaker charge since his departure.

Sheridan said on wiganathletic.com: “I am really pleased to be given the opportunity to work with Leam and the rest of the coaching staff to try and provide some stability for the players in what is a challenging time for the club.

“For me, regardless of the situation, this is a good chance to come and manage a good football club that – despite some well-documented departures – still has some very good players at the level.

“I am looking forward to getting going and can assure the club’s supporters that I will give my all to try and help the team in this period.”

Dean Watson, on behalf of Wigan’s joint administrators, said: “Following discussions with Leam Richardson and at Leam’s request, we agreed it would be beneficial to the team and the coaching staff to add someone of John’s experience and calibre to the staff.

“Whilst talks continue with potential buyers, it is important the team is in safe hands and John – who has managed over 650 EFL matches – will work with Leam, Nick Colgan and Gregor Rioch to prepare the team for the early matches this season.”

The Latics’ League One campaign begins on Sunday when they face Ipswich at Portman Road.

They were relegated after being hit by a 12-point deduction for going into administration, with an appeal against the sanction proving unsuccessful.