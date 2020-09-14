John-Joe O’Toole banned for Aston Villa cup tie
Burton are without midfielder John-Joe O’Toole for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup second-round tie against Premier League Aston Villa through suspension.
O’Toole must serve a ban after his sending off in the final minute of Saturday’s defeat at Fleetwood in Sky Bet League One.
New signing Charles Vernam is still sidelined with the knee injury sustained against Accrington in round one.
Defender Neal Eardley will also miss out after being forced off in the weekend loss.
Villa could hand debuts to summer signings Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash.
Striker Watkins joined Villa in a club record £28million deal from Brentford last week.
Defender Cash arrived from Nottingham Forest for £16m.
Manager Dean Smith has a fully-fit squad meaning goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Wesley, who missed the end of last season through injury, could feature.