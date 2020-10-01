John-Joe O’Toole back for Burton
Burton will have John-Joe O’Toole back from suspension for Saturday’s visit of Portsmouth in Sky Bet League One.
After a red card at Fleetwood last month, the versatile ace is available again for boss Jake Buxton along with a handful of other players.
Goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara is in contention after serving a suspension while Charles Vernam, Reece Hutchinson, Michael Bostwick and Neal Eardley are making good progress following spells on the treatment table.
Tottenham loanee Jack Roles impressed off the bench in the 4-2 defeat at Swindon and may be handed his full Brewers debut this weekend.
Under-fire Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett could start Ellis Harrison after he netted in an encouraging cameo against Wigan last Saturday.
It saw Pompey finally get off the mark in terms of league goals, but they still lost 2-1 at home and have only triumphed once in 90 minutes from their last 12 matches in all competitions.
After penalty shoot-out heartbreak in the play-offs earlier this year, the Fratton Park outfit have struggled this term and are winless in four.
Jackett will remain without goalkeeper Alex Bass (ankle) for the trip to Burton, but recent addition Rasmus Nicolaisen will hope for a debut after he was an unused substitute at home to the Latics.