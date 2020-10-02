John Egan returns after ban for Sheff Utd trip to Arsenal
Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s Premier League visit of Sheffield United.
The Gunners are likely to welcome back a number of players who were rested for the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win at Liverpool on Thursday, with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Willian and David Luiz in contention.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos (calf) Pablo Mari (ankle), Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Emile Smith Rowe (shoulder), Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli (both knee) are all still missing.
The Blades have John Egan available again after he served a one-match ban against Leeds and the defender is likely to go straight back into manager Chris Wilder’s starting line up.
The Yorkshire club are set to sign Rhian Brewster from Liverpool but it remains to be seen if the deal will be done in time for the striker to be involved at the Emirates Stadium.
Jack O’Connell underwent knee surgery this week. Wilder confirmed there were “no complications” with the operation but the defender will be out for around six months.
Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Macey, Bellerin, Maitland-Niles, Gabriel, Holding, Luiz, Saliba, Kolasinac, Tierney, Saka, Ceballos, Elneny, Guendouzi, Torreira, Willock, Xhaka, Ozil, Nelson, Pepe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah.
Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Egan Basham, Lowe, Robinson, Bogle, Jagielka, Ampadu, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Berge, Osborn, McBurnie, Sharp, McGoldrick, Burke.