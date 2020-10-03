John Coleman takes inspiration from Sheffield United’s attacking full-backs

Accrington boss John Coleman credited Sheffield United’s style as inspiration after his roaming defenders helped deliver a come-from-behind win over AFC Wimbledon.

Ryan Longman had put the Dons ahead at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium but Stanley centre-back Ross Sykes secured the crucial equaliser four minutes before half-time before Matt Butcher added the winner on the stroke of half-time.

And Coleman pointed to Chris Wilder’s side as a template for his defence after they impressed with their attacking responsibilities in securing a first away win of the campaign.

“I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t taken inspiration from Sheffield United and how they set up with their adventurous defenders,” Coleman said.

“I’ve had plenty of duels with Chris (Wilder) over the years and what he is doing now is fantastic.

“On the way down we trained at Milton Keynes and a lot of the things we practiced before the game came to fruition today.

“It is good when you have a philosophy and style and you see it adapted to a game.

“It was a good game, with two contrasting styles of football. We have scrapped away and got the two goals and the post has saved us late on.

“It is always pleasing to come from behind, it is very difficult to do.

“I think this season we have given five or six league debuts to players and that is a lot. You have got to be patient with these lads.”

But while Coleman felt inspired, Wimbledon boss Glyn Hodges was left to rue another weekend where a good performance did not translate into a victory.

The Dons came into the contest unbeaten in the league, but off of the back of two high-scoring draws which could have resulted in more and it was a familiar story for Hodges this time round.

He said: “I’m not happy when you drop points at home, that is five overall, but overall I am happy that we are playing decent and putting ourselves in a position to win.

“It is a tough league, anybody can beat anybody. That is the way it is, we have to make sure we bring what we bring and have the quality to get the job done.”

“We didn’t create enough chances. You come in at half time and know you have a mountain to climb. Apart from hitting the post I don’t think we did enough.

“We were off the back of a great win last win and we go a goal up and the lads are cock a hoop and we lack a bit of concentration.

“There were times when we scared them a bit, but at the end you are thinking something might drop.”