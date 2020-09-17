John Coleman heads trio of new contracts at Accrington
Owner Andy Holt claimed “we can have no better management team for Accrington” after John Coleman, Jimmy Bell and John Doolan signed new four-year contracts.
Boss Coleman, his assistant Bell and coach Doolan had penned new long-term deals in 2018 but will now stay at Stanley until 2024.
“In these times of uncertainty we want to make sure there is security and certainty at the club,” Holt said.
“It shows a level of commitment from both parties and, now the long-term future in terms of the management is secure, we can get our heads down and get through Covid together and this delights me.
“As I have said all along, we can have no better management team for Accrington Stanley.”
Coleman said: “I don’t need contracts, I never had them in the past and I don’t need them now.
“It’s good for security, it’s a little bit of security for me, Jimmy and John and for the club.
“I have got no desire to leave and, as long as the club don’t want me to leave, that’s fine.”
Having first arrived at Accrington in 1999, Coleman and Bell returned to the club in September 2014, with Doolan joining the staff three years later.