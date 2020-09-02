John Coleman adds Tom Scully to Accrington squad
Midfielder Tom Scully has become Accrington boss John Coleman’s sixth signing of the summer.
The 20-year-old spent his youth career with Everton and Norwich and made three EFL Trophy appearances for the Canaries’Under-23s.
Scully has signed a two-year deal at the Wham Stadium after impressing during pre-season.
“Tom is an exciting prospect,” Coleman told the club’s official website. “He has a good pedigree having been at Everton and Norwich and he has impressed since he came in. He is an attacking midfielder.
“The fans might think having six summer signings means we have a big squad, but we have a small squad, supplemented by the Under-23s.”
Scully added: “I like to create things, I like to get assists and chip in with goals. I like to think I can read the game well.”