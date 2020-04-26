Jofra Archer has admitted he lost his cricket World Cup winner's medal as he moved house.

The 25 year-old fast bowler became a household name at last year's tournament after he finished as England's leading wicket-taker with 20.

But Archer has since misplaced his medal and is ‘going mad’ trying to find it.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I had it hanging off a portrait someone did for me and sent to me, I had my medal hanging on that.

"I moved flat and the picture is on the new wall but there's no medal. I turned the house upside down for about a week but I still haven't managed to find it.

“I know it should be in the house so I will keep my eyes out for it but I've gone mad looking for it already.”

The Barbadian is set to take on the West Indies in test cricket for the first time but the series, which was due to take place in June, has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

