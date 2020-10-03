Joey Barton seeks reinforcements after Fleetwood lose again

Joey Barton said he was hoping to boost his Fleetwood squad with new additions following a 2-1 defeat at Rochdale.

The Cod Army boss was disappointed to see his side lose out, having fought their way back into the game after Dale had opened the scoring through Matty Lund’s 14th-minute header and bossed the first half.

The visitors hit back after the break and levelled through Harvey Saunders on 78 minutes only to concede a 90th-minute winner from late substitute Fabio Tavares.

“It’s a kick in the proverbials because there was only one team looking likely to win that in the second half, but you have got to keep the back door closed,” said Barton.

“It’s really disappointing to lose in that manner but that is football – credit to Rochdale, they defended admirably to stay in the contest.

“It’s back to the drawing board and hopefully we can get some reinforcements in because I have been crying out for some for the best part of six to eight weeks. When we do, we’ll be able to field our strongest team.

“There’s no deals close to completion that I know of but everyone is grafting away and everyone is aware we need strengthening, which I feel as if I’ve been saying for two years!

“But we still have enough quality on the pitch to get a result and a performance but if you are conceding goals in stoppage time like we did at Peterborough and at Rochdale you won’t take points from away fixtures.”

Dale dominated the first period, Lund’s goal coming after they were denied what appeared a clear-cut penalty for Alex Cairns’ foul on Jake Beesley. Goalkeeper Cairns saved well from Lund, Alex Newby and Jimmy Keohane before the interval, with Fleetwood barely threatening.

They improved after the interval and could have taken the lead minutes after Saunders’ strike, Dale goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu twice spilling crosses only to be rescued by his defenders.

Cairns then saved brilliantly to keep out another Lund header but could only palm away Matty Done’s shot soon after, substitute Tavares in the right place to score and secure Dale’s first win of the League One campaign.

“Naturally there is a real sense of excitement at the end of the game when it goes your way, and I suppose it was relief really because I felt we were brilliant in the game and the lads were exceptional,” said Dale boss Brian Barry-Murphy.

“To see us get the reward was testament to the work the lads have been doing.

“Fleetwood would probably say they had chances in the game but I thought the way that we wanted to play was evident throughout and the way we reacted to conceding the goal and go back and create chances towards the end was something hugely satisfying for myself and for the players.”