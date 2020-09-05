Joey Barton lauds “fantastic” Ched Evans as Fleetwood overcome Wigan

Manager Joey Barton saluted Ched Evans after the striker came off the bench to score twice against Wigan and send Fleetwood into the Carabao Cup second round.

The Cod Army had found themselves 2-0 down against their fellow League One side, whose goals came courtesy of captain Joe Garner.

But Evans pulled a goal back and netted the winner 13 minutes from time as Fleetwood earned a hard-fought victory.

Barton said: “I am delighted for Ched.

“He’s working his way back to full fitness – I don’t think he has actually done a full pre-season for along period of time.

“I thought he was a tad unfortunate not to score more goals as he was fantastic. He led the line superbly.”

Wigan went in front in the second minute when Garner turned in Tom Pearce’s cross before doubling their advantage on the half hour mark thanks to the former’s penalty.

Evans – who had replaced Ged Garner – scored his first in the 41st minute.

Josh Morris (64) drew matters level and Evans netted his second – and Fleetwood’s winner – in the 77th minute.

Barton added: “As a group we pride ourselves on the fact that we put team over self.

“We have got a lot of individuals who are all capable of really, really good performances but when they gel it together in a cohesive team unit, I think that is when clubs like us can start to punch above our weight and start to really surprise a few teams.

“I said to the boys at half-time that the Wigan lads, and I mean no disrespect to them, started to look short of fitness, although they started well and caused us problems.”

Wigan manager Leam Richardson was pleased with his side’s efforts, especially given the turmoil off the pitch with the club in administration.

He said: “We had chances to make the scoreline even healthier in our favour but Fleetwood nicked one before half-time and I think that gave them a little bit of momentum.

“There was nothing much in it in the second half between the two teams.

“They’ve got good attacking players but so have we, so it made for a good game of football.

“Joe [Garner] will be disappointed with himself because he could have had three, but all the lads gave a good account of themselves.

“I said at the start when I agreed to manage the lads that they give me respect and focus and they’ve done that to the utmost.

“I’ve got to compliment them and the staff given the situation we are in at the moment.

“Hopefully the situation can be sorted sooner rather than later because there is a sanity which needs to be brought to the club.”