Joe Williams latest Latic sold as Dean Holden makes first Bristol City signing
10:16am, Thu 20 Aug 2020
Dean Holden has made his first signing as Bristol City head coach with the capture of Joe Williams from struggling Wigan for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old midfielder, formerly of Everton, has arrived at Ashton Gate on a four-year deal.
Holden told the club’s official website: “Joe is going to form a big part of our squad and so I’m delighted to have this opportunity to work with him, especially as we fought off competition from a number of big clubs.
“Joe is a quality passer of the ball, he is physical too and he has a winning mentality that is so important.”