Joe Tizzard thrilled by ‘brilliant’ response to charity bike ride

Joe Tizzard has put his legs to the test to help raise more than £33,000 for charity after completing a 210-mile bike ride from Wiltshire to Land’s End in memory of his sister Kim Gingell.

The now-retired rider returned to a saddle of a different kind to take part in the event alongside Kim’s husband Dave Gingell, son Freddie and four close friends, to raise funds for Children with Cancer UK and Target Ovarian Cancer.

Kim, who was an integral part of her father, and leading National Hunt trainer Colin Tizzard’s operation behind the scenes, died following a short battle with cancer in May, aged 43.

Having expected to raise between £2,000 and £3,000 from the challenge, which took the septet three days to complete earlier this month, Tizzard has been overwhelmed by the response of those getting behind the event.

Colin Tizzard (left) with Native River, Kim Gingell (centre) with Thistlecrack and Joe Tizzard (right) with Elegant Escape (David Davies/PA Images) - (Copyright PA Archive)

He said: “It was Kim’s son Freddie who came up with the idea of doing a cycle ride and we thought it would be a little one, but he wanted to go from their home in Zeals to Land’s End.

“We thought we would make a couple of thousand pounds, but the response has been brilliant and we’ve now raised over £33,000 for the two charities which is bonkers.

“We didn’t think for a second it was going to make what it has, but the support has been incredible. It really has been amazing, but it is for two good causes.”

Though the ride, which has received donations from the likes of jockeys Tom Scudamore and Jonjo O’Neill junior, and owners Simon Munir and Jon Romans, was challenging in places, Tizzard admits it was well worth all the effort.

He said: “The whole thing was good fun, as was the training, and as it was with Kim’s friends and family, she was was thought about throughout it.

“We were averaging about 15mph so we didn’t hang about, but there are some steep hills in Devon.

“We got fed up of seeing these lovely little rivers running through valleys with a little bridge because we knew the next bit was all uphill!”

Joe Tizzard and the team of cyclists who raised more than £33,000 in memory of his sister Kim Gingell - (Copyright PA Archive)

The Grade One-winning jockey hopes the yard can do Kim proud this season by celebrating their best-ever campaign.

He added: “Kim was a huge part of the team and we miss her every day as she would run the yard day-to-day, which was a big help to me and dad.

“Kim rode Theatre Guide for much of his career and he was a favourite of hers, so hopefully he can get his head in front at some stage this season.

“We have got to try to push without her and hopefully have an even better season than the last one for her.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by searching for Lower Zeals Farm to Land’s End on gofundme.com.