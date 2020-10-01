Joe Shaughnessy hoping his experience can help St Mirren climb the table

Joe Shaughnessy’s experience gives him confidence that St Mirren will turn their fortunes around.

The Buddies have lost five games in succession and sit bottom of the Premiership ahead of their trip to Aberdeen on Friday night, although they are behind Hamilton and St Johnstone on just goal difference and only four points behind fifth-placed Kilmarnock.

As one of the senior players at the Paisley club, Shaughnessy, 28, who started his career at the Dons in 2009, will play his part in ensuring Saints get up the table.

The Irishman said: “It is much too early in the season to be worrying. I see the quality every day in training. It is there, it is just a case of getting out of this run and I am sure the quality will show.

“There is enough experience in the squad. I have been in a run like this before, it is probably up to the lads that have been there before to keep everyone’s heads up and keep positive and make sure everyone is training the right way.

“We know it will turn around, we just have to put the work in to do it. I have been around long enough to know you are not going to win every game in football.

“You are going to go through these little spells. It is just important that you stay positive and keep everyone pulling together.

“We know what we have to do to get out of it. It’s just a case of getting our heads down and get working through it.”

Shaughnessy looks forward to returning to Aberdeen where he played for six years.

He said: “I enjoy going up there. I enjoyed my time there. I still know a few of the staff and players that are there.

“It is a nice place to go and it will make it sweeter to go there and get a result.

“They have done what they have done the last five or six years, they pick up results along the way.

“We know it is going to be a tough game up there but there is no reason we can’t go and get a result.

“A Friday night in Aberdeen is not easy. To go and get a result could give us a kick start.”