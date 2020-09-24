Joe Bennett and Josh Murphy doubtful for Cardiff’s clash with Reading
16:13pm, Thu 24 Sep 2020
Cardiff will assess the fitness of Joe Bennett and Josh Murphy ahead of Reading’s visit.
Defender Bennett had to go off late in the second half against Nottingham Forest last weekend with a calf strain.
Murphy missed out at the City Ground with a hamstring problem.
But the winger returned to training on Thursday and could be in contention.
Reading can add defender Lewis Gibson to their squad.
Gibson, 20, this week joined the Royals on a season-long loan from Everton.
Full-back Andy Yiadom will be missing again after it emerged he faces a spell on the sidelines.
Yiadom suffered a knee injury on the opening day of the season at Derby.