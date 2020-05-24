Jockeys to wear masks if horse racing returns in Britain next month
The British Horseracing Authority has confirmed that jockeys will wear masks if racing resumes behind closed doors on June 1.
In a new 33-page document, BHA has outlined a series of measures to be put in place if the government gives the sport the green light.
And if racing does resume, Newcastle will host the first meeting, after the sport has been suspended since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Social distancing officers will ensure people stay two metres apart and face coverings will be mandatory.
Chief Regulatory Officer Brant Dunshea said: "Racing has been able to develop its guidelines based on our experience of operating bio-secure environments to control the spread of infection in horses, and a robust approach to regulation and enforcing the rules.
"Our trainers, jockeys and staff carry out their roles in a highly disciplined way because working with horses always carries risks.
"I am very confident they will adapt quickly to this new set of measures designed to protect them from transmission of the virus.”
Other measures outlined in the document include an online education module and screening of all participants.