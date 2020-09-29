Joao Carvalho leaves Nottingham Forest for loan stint with Almeria
21:13pm, Tue 29 Sep 2020
Joao Carvalho has left Nottingham Forest on loan for Spanish side Almeria.
The 23-year-old midfielder, signed from Benfica in 2018, has scored five times in 61 Championship appearances and another in last season’s League Cup win over Derby but was named in the starting line-up for only nine of his 23 league games last season.
A club statement read: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that Joao Carvalho has joined Spanish Second Division side Almeria on a season-long loan deal.
“The club would like to wish Joao the best of luck for the 2020-21 season.”