Jimmy White marks 100th UK Championship match with win over Alan McManus

Jimmy White socked it to fellow veteran Alan McManus as he marked his 100th match in the UK Championship with victory in Milton Keynes.

The 58-year-old revealed he has run out of underwear during his stay at the on-site hotel, but it did not stop him cleaning up with a 66 break to seal a 6-4 win and a place in round two.

White admitted: “Socks, underwear, shirts – I’ve run out of everything. I just need to get out of here, get home and regroup before I come back for my next match.”

White, who reached the semi-finals on his first main-draw appearance in 1981 and won it in 1992, admitted he was aware of the milestone but could share few recollections of his early years in the event.

“You can forget all of the eighties, and [I remember] a tiny little bit of the nineties,” joked White.

“I heard it was my 100th match and it really spurred me on out there. To come up with that clearance at the end was really pleasing, and it gives me a lot of confidence going into my next match.”

Earlier, Stuart Bingham compiled the second maximum break in as many days in the sixth frame of his first-round win over Zak Surety.

It followed less than 24 hours after Kyren Wilson’s 147 against Ashley Hugill, and Wilson cheekily responded on Twitter: “Cheers @Stuart__Bingham – had to take my limelight didn’t you – Race to 2 Max’s take the pot”

Bingham said: “In practice in the last couple of days I’ve been close a few times, but I felt something was in the air even before the first red.

“With no crowds, it just feels a bit more like a practice session, and that’s maybe why you’re getting a few more.”