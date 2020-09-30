Jim Goodwin applauds St Mirren bravery over Kyle Magennis stance

Jim Goodwin praised the St Mirren board’s “bravery” in rejecting Hibernian’s offer for midfielder Kyle Magennis.

The Paisley club released a statement on Monday which confirmed Hibs’ “substantial” bid for the 22-year-old, who is set to return from a long-term knee injury early next month and who played under Easter Road boss Jack Ross earlier in his Saints career.

And in a time when no fans are allowed in grounds due to the Covid-19 crisis, with all the financial challenges that entails, Buddies boss Goodwin noted his board’s stance.

He said: “I’ve been having conversations with Tony (Fitzpatrick, chief executive) who obviously then relays my conversation back to the board.

“In this difficult time in terms of lack of revenue for all of the clubs, I’m pretty sure the bid that came in was tempting for some of the directors.

“But I think it shows bravery and it sends out a positive message to the supporters and to everybody else that we can knock back those substantial offers if, not only do they not meet the valuation of our player, but also we’re not in a position where we have to sell.

“I’ve had constant dialogue with Magennis and just made him aware of how important a player he is to us, and then how desperate we are to get him back in the team.

“Of course, it’s always flattering when a team the size of Hibs shows an interest, but Kyle is just returning from a serious knee injury.

“We have invested a lot of time, money on surgery and he’s been getting the best of physio here with Kevin Bain as well, so we’ve been working really, really hard to get him back in the squad and back into the starting eleven.

“I think it would be wrong of us at this moment in time to accept any bid for him.”