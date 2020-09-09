Jez George promoted to director of football at Lincoln
Lincoln have promoted Jez George to the role of director of football at the League One club.
George originally joined the Imps as a consultant on a short-term contract in May 2018 and has since become head of football on a full-time basis, overseeing player recruitment and the club’s elite performance centre.
Imps chief executive Liam Scully told the club website: “Jez has been a key member in the recent development of our football department, but most importantly has a critical role to play in our future.
“I am delighted we have been able to secure Jez’s services for the long-term, to work with the board, manager and senior football staff as we continue to build a football model that can bring the club sustainable success.”