Jez George promoted to director of football at Lincoln

Jez George has been appointed as Lincoln's director of football
By NewsChain Sport
20:04pm, Wed 09 Sep 2020
Lincoln have promoted Jez George to the role of director of football at the League One club.

George originally joined the Imps as a consultant on a short-term contract in May 2018 and has since become head of football on a full-time basis, overseeing player recruitment and the club’s elite performance centre.

Imps chief executive Liam Scully told the club website: “Jez has been a key member in the recent development of our football department, but most importantly has a critical role to play in our future.

“I am delighted we have been able to secure Jez’s services for the long-term, to work with the board, manager and senior football staff as we continue to build a football model that can bring the club sustainable success.”

