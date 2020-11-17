Jay, Javier, Justin and Jianzi – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 17.

Football

Marcus Rashford was writing a new chapter in his crusade to help disadvantaged children

Burnley’s Jay Rodriguez was getting stick at training thanks to local hopeful Jordan North’s antics on ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!’.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg enjoyed a Danish-style shower.

TODO: define component type factbox

David Beckham was practising Jianzi.

TODO: define component type factbox

Harry Kane was up early for an interview on Good Morning Britain.

Javier Mascherano was reflecting on his newly-retired status.

TODO: define component type factbox

And Sergio Aguero and Cesc Fabregas were among those wishing him well.

Scotland recalled a memorable result at Wembley on this day 21 years ago.

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton was spreading the love following his seventh world title win.

Cricket

Virat Kohli didn’t appear to be struggling too much in quarantine.

Kevin Pietersen heard the call of the wild.

TODO: define component type factbox

Golf

Justin Rose shared a fond memory of time on the junior tour.

Boxing

From one heavyweight to another, Tyson Fury paid his respects to WWE’s Undertaker.

Frank Bruno remembered the late Eric Hall.

Rugby union

Something tells us James Haskell really wants the gyms back open.

TODO: define component type factbox