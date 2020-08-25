Jason McCarthy rejoins Wycombe on a three-year deal
Wycombe have re-signed defender Jason McCarthy from Millwall for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old returns to the Sky Bet Championship new boys on a three-year contract.
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club website: “Jason is an outstanding professional, on and off the pitch, and is a perfect fit for Wycombe Wanderers, which is why we’ve brought him back here a number of times now.
“He can play in a number of positions which will be invaluable for us with so many games coming thick and fast in the Championship and he’s an extremely popular member of the changing room.”
McCarthy won the supporters’ player of the year award at Adams Park as a loanee from Southampton in the 2015-16 season and again in the 2018-19 campaign after joining on a permanent deal from Barnsley.
He moved to Millwall last summer but returned on loan in January before Wanderers won promotion through the League One play-offs.