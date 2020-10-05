Jan Zamburek joins Shrewsbury on loan from Brentford
Jan Zamburek has joined League One side Shrewsbury on a season-long loan from Brentford.
The 19-year-old midfielder joined the Bees in 2018 and has since made 17 appearances, having started his career with Czech sides Slavia Prague and Bohemians in his homeland.
Brentford manager Thomas Frank said to the club website: “Jan is a very promising player who we think has massive potential. What he needs at this stage in his career are regular minutes and we can’t be sure that he will get those with us right now.
“We are very pleased that he is going to Shrewsbury Town as that will help him develop. He is a big player for the future.”
Town have also secured the services of Australian defender Matt Millar.
The 24-year-old has joined from A-League side Newcastle Jets on a short-term loan deal until January, with the options to buy.