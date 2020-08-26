Jamie Vardy signs one-year Leicester contract extension

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has penned a one-year contract extension.

The former England hitman has been rewarded after he scored 23 goals to claim the Premier League’s golden boot last season.

The deal will take Vardy to 2023 with the 33-year-old having joined from Fleetwood in 2012.

He said: “The journey that I’ve been on with this football club is hard to describe, and although we’ve accomplished so much together already, I know that I’ve got so much more to achieve with this team, so it’s a special feeling to be able to commit my future to Leicester City once again.

“I love playing my football in front of our fans at King Power Stadium and I’m delighted to continue this journey at such an exciting time for the club.

“We’ve a fantastic team that I believe is capable of getting even better and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in the next few years.”

Vardy has netted 103 goals in 211 Premier League appearances for Leicester and 129 in 309 games overall to sit fourth in the club’s scoring charts.

He scored 24 times when the Foxes claimed a shock Premier League title in 2016 and helped them to the quarter finals of the Champions League a year later.

Leicester City v Crystal Palace – Premier League – King Power Stadium - (Copyright PA Wire)

Last season Rodgers’ side finished fifth, dropping out of the Champions League spots following a run of two wins in their final nine games after returning for the restart following the coronavirus lockdown.

They still booked a spot in the Europa League, one of Rodgers’ main targets for the campaign.

Vardy follows James Maddison after the midfielder signed a new four-year deal this week. Nampalys Mendy also agreed a fresh two-year contract and 19-year-old Luke Thomas penned a long term deal.

It is a major boost for the Foxes with England left-back Ben Chilwell expected to join Chelsea.