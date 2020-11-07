Jamie Vardy among the stars to mark Armistice Day – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 11.

Football

Jamie Vardy was among the players to mark Armistice Day.

Premier League stars got down to work with their national teams.

Puppy love for Sheffield United defender Phil Jagielka.

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian said goodbye to Melwood training ground.

Georginio Wijnaldum turned 30.

Fernandinho is itching to return from injury.

Cricket

Stuart Broad was glad to see his team-mates despite the sprints.

Lord’s took time to remember.

Ricky Ponting signed off from the IPL.

Australia unveiled their new playing shirt.

From the IPL to Australia.

Kent paid tribute to their former player Graham Cowdrey following his death.

Chris Gayle was ‘LivinDiLife’.

Golf

Jon Rahm’s remarkable hole in one at Augusta National continued to puzzle some.

Rugby League

Broad has signed up for the latest Rob Burrow fund-raiser.

Richard Agar’s satellite installer has work to do!

Formula One

Max Verstappen was ready for the Turkish Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton wished his mum a happy birthday.

Tennis

Inspection required on Centre Court!

Bad news for Sabine Lisicki.

Darts

The perfect leg.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was ready for the battle.

