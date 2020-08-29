Jamie Murphy hopes to put injury-hit Rangers career behind him at Hibernian

Jamie Murphy is looking to put two years of Ibrox injury frustration behind him after joining Hibernian.

The former Scotland winger, 31, has switched to Easter Road on an initial season-long loan but will then pen a one-year contract with Jack Ross’ team next summer.

Murphy joined boyhood heroes Rangers in 2018 but saw his dream move turn sour just a month into the Steven Gerrard era when he suffered a serious knee injury at Rugby Park.

With Ryan Kent excelling in his position during his year-long lay-off, the former Motherwell, Sheffield United and Brighton ace was allowed to join Burton on a six-month loan last January.

Although he impressed with the Brewers, scoring seven goals in 10 appearances, it was not enough to earn a place in Gerrard’s line-up and he has now been given the green light to join Hibs.

Murphy could now make his debut when Aberdeen visit Edinburgh on Sunday and he cannot wait to get started.

Speaking to the Leith outfit’s YouTube channel, he said: “The last couple of years have been tough so I’m looking forward to coming and competing and trying to win a place in the team and hopefully winning some games.

“I really enjoyed (my time at Burton). I managed to play some games, score some goals and enjoy playing football again. Hopefully it will be the same here.

“Through Scotland teams, I know Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon and people like that so it will good to have some familiar faces around.

“The opportunity to compete for a place (was what attracted me to Hibs). The team has obviously started well and will want to achieve certain things. Hopefully I can come in and help them do that.

“It is always a positive when you see the team you’re going to be going to is winning their games. Hopefully that is still the case and the team can keep moving forward.

“You just want to be involved. Luckily there is a game tomorrow and hopefully we can get something done. If not then I’ll spend the next couple of weeks working hard looking to get in there.”