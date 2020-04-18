Jamie Lewis topped the card on the first night of the PDC darts Home Tour, as live sport returned to television screens in a novel manner.

The darts event, which takes place across 32 nights, allows every player with a tour card to compete via video-link from their own homes.

Four players take part each night and Friday saw Lewis produce a phenomenal performance to topple World Champion Peter Wright, Niels Zonneveld and Peter Jacques to claim his place in the final 32.

Lewis, who was competing from his fully-decked out home in Wales, secured a 5-1 victory over Wright which proved key to his group victory.

The pair were neck-and-neck at the end of the group, but it was the head-to-head win by 'The Fireball' that secured him a place in the next round.

Jacques finished in third while Zonneveld sat at the bottom of the table.

Aside from the darts action, it was 'Snakebite' Wright's iconic hairstyle that went down a storm with fans.

Famed for his extravagant locks, he emerged on screen with a rainbow mohawk and a blue and white NHS logo painted on the side of his head.