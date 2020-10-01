Jamie Hanson in contention for Oxford

Jamie Hanson is in contention for Oxford against Crewe after recovering from a calf injury sustained in pre-season.

Sam Winnall is also close to fitness following an ankle knock.

Josh Ruffels (shoulder) and Alex Gorrin (ankle) are back in training and will be assessed.

John Mousinho is still working his way back from a knee injury.

Donervon Daniels is in line for his league debut for Crewe.

The defender proved his fitness with a run-out in the EFL Trophy against Newcastle in midweek.

Tom Lowery also featured as he continues to build up his fitness following a hernia problem.

Chris Porter is still recovering from a heel injury and Olly Lancashire has suffered another setback.

